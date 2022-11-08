Dancers chosen for Little Feet Dance Company

Orange County School of Dance recently announced its selection of dancers for the 2022-2023 “Little Feet Dance Company”. Dancers were chosen by a panel of judges through auditions. The company performs throughout the year at festivals, invitationals and other venues in the Hudson Valley.

This year’s company is Arianny Acosta, Macy Benza, Giuliana Burek, Katie Cox, Emily Frias, Layla Grady, Reagan Gibson, Emily Hashim, Avlinn Jaskowski, Valentina Marcus, Samantha Marsico, Alex McConnell, Evelyn Morris, Sasha Newman, Lia Pisello, Gabby Romano, Valerie Taveras and Jenna Wagner.