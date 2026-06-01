Community painting party coming to Minisink Battlegrounds Park

Artists of all ages and skill levels are invited to a community painting party at Minisink Battleground Park on Saturday, June 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Participating artists will paint outdoors, or “plein air,” using the historic location as inspiration for their work.

The event includes a free continental breakfast and complimentary lunch for those who registered. There will be a brief presentation during lunch that includes info on the dentist the Town of Tusten was named after and “the secret of Hospital Rock.”



This is a public park, and spectators are encouraged to stroll the grounds, observe artists at work and enjoy the park’s great views.

This celebration will continue later in the summer with an Opening Reception on Aug. 8, at the Narrowsburg Branch of the Western Sullivan Public Library, where completed works from the event will be on exhibit.

This is a free event, but registration is required. Email barryvilleareaarts@gmail.com to register.