Chabad to hold Jewish comedy night

Chaban Goshen will be hosting a Jewish comedy night at the Chabad at 203 Main Street, Goshen. The night will feature a musical Havdalah ceremony followed by a performance from Jewish comedian MYQ Kaplan. The event is open to all adults; you do not have to be a member to attend.

Tickets are $20 per person and include the night’s entertainment, Kosher Chinese food, and an open bar. For tickets, email chabadgoshen@gmail.com.

For questions, contact Rabbi Meir and Rivkie Borenstein at 845-291-0514. More information on Chabad Goshen can be found at chabadgoshen.com.