Celebrate fall with fun local favorites

Embrace the vibrant spirit of fall with seasonal flavors and lively Oktoberfest and Applefest celebrations this weekend!

Saturday, October 5

Starting at 11 a.m., Dani Zanoni delivers her soulful acoustic tunes at the Lakeside Farmers Market (210 Windermere Ave, Greenwood Lake).

At noon, Dubtoberfest at DUBCO (65 Four Corners Rd., Warwick) kicks off, where Broad’side Blues Band will bring their high-energy blues starting at 2:30 p.m. Alongside live music, enjoy beer releases, a German-inspired menu, and a stein-holding contest — a full Oktoberfest experience complete with traditional attire is strongly encouraged.

Simultaneously, the Oktoberfest at Brown Barn Farms (286 Maple Ave., New Hampton) kicks off at noon with beer-drinking contests and more.

At 1 p.m., Grateful Oktoberfest launches at Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Rd., Pine Island) with a jam-packed day of performances. Touch of Grey, a premier Grateful Dead tribute band, will headline, delivering their signature improvisational style and recreating the magic of the Dead’s music. Eric Cohen and Friends will also perform, paying homage to Bob Dylan and the Jerry Garcia Band.

Fisher and Kean will bring their blend of classic rock, country, and pop to Clearview Vineyard (35 Clearview Ave., Warwick) at 2 p.m., while singer-songwriter Alyssa Goldstein serenades the crowd at Applewood Winery (82 Four Corners Rd., Warwick). Over at Warwick Valley Winery & Distillery (114 Little York Rd., Warwick), Vera and The Force will add a rock flair to your afternoon with their classic rock set.

At 3 p.m., Brave Delta Echo hits the stage at Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike), with a $5 cover, which is included with u-pick apple reservations.

As the evening progresses, the Ladies of the 80s will take the stage at Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Highway Bypass, Chester) at 5 p.m., providing a blast of nostalgic favorites, while Citizen’s Arrest brings their classic rock energy to Blue Arrow Farm at 6 p.m.

The night wraps up with Uncle Shoehorn at Mattingly’s Tavern (16 N Main St., Florida) at 9 p.m., where their bluesy, New Orleans-infused rock will rattle the rafters in a classic, horn-free set by the Core 5 band members, taking the audience back to their musical roots with electrifying jams.

Sunday, October 6

The day starts at 9 a.m. with the yearly Applefest celebration in downtown Warwick, including over 200 craft vendors, 75 food vendors, apple pie baking and eating contests, along with music all day across four stages!

At 11 a.m. the Field of Friends Fall Festival — Day 2 will take place at Echo Fields (197 Pine Hill Rd., Westtown). This family-friendly event features hayrides, a three-acre corn maze, and a “Cut Your Own Pumpkin” patch. Starting at 12 p.m. enjoy live music from Country Comfort, along with local vendors. Admission is $10 for adults, $15 for kids, and $40 for a carload of up to six people, which includes access to all activities and live music.

At 2 p.m., Dan Brother Band brings their soulful blend of blues, soul, and rock ‘n roll to Pennings Farm Cidery with a $5 cover, while Stereo Mikes will be playing classic rock and pop at Clearview Vineyard & Winery. Over at Tin Barn Brewing, the Carolyn Weller Band will keep things rocking, and John Sheehan offers an intimate acoustic set at Applewood Winery.

For another chance to catch some ‘80s nostalgia, Ladies of the 80s will perform again at Warwick Valley Winery & Distillery, also at 2 p.m. If you’re in the mood for something more laid-back, Wood Hippie will bring their acoustic American music to Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market (1197 NY-17A, Greenwood Lake).

Later in the afternoon, at 3 p.m., Steven Wing & Brian Gans perform at Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way, Warwick), rounding out a day full of fantastic live music across the region.

Wednesday, October 9

Enjoy an exciting Wednesday at Blue Arrow Farm with Danny C’s Concert Series & Hot Rod Cruise Night starting at 4 p.m. The event features a performance by Iron Cobra, bringing high-energy arena rock to their stage.

Thursday, October 10

At 7 p.m., Rob Cannillo & Friends will be performing a soulful set at The Last Whisky Bar, or you can head to the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center (1351 Kings Hwy, Sugar Loaf) for a free fall concert featuring Kickstart Charlie, a high-energy band known for their lively mix of “rock ‘n roll with a blast of brass.”

Friday, October 11

Starting at 5 p.m., DJ Kayla will be spinning the hits at Blue Arrow Farm. At 6 p.m., head over to Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden (161 Route 94 S., Warwick) where Jon Zanger will take the outdoor stage. Also at 6 p.m., local group Sons of Hudson will rock Tin Barn Brewing with their energetic set.

For fans of Latin rhythms, 3D Rhythm will bring their vibrant sounds to Cove Castle (13 Castle Ct., Greenwood Lake) at 7 p.m. Meanwhile, at Blue Arrow Farm, experience Crossfire Hurricane, New York’s premier Rolling Stones tribute band, capturing the sound and energy of the legendary group. Tickets are available at bluearrowfarm.com.

At 8 p.m., Bee Gees Gold: The Tribute will perform at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, recreating the iconic look and sound of the Bee Gees from their heyday. Tickets for this show can be purchased at sugarloafpac.com.

Wrapping up the night at 9 p.m., Vinyl Tap will play classic rock favorites at Barrel 28 (28 N Main St., Florida), perfect for those who want to end the evening with some timeless rock tunes.