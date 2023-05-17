Campbell Hall. Free performance night for Music for Humanity

On the third Saturday for over 12 years, two to three outstanding local/regional artists have been invited to share their music, both originals and covers.

Two great singer/songwriters are on tap for May 20: Bernie Drury and Darian Rivera. It will be another outstanding evening of music. If you enjoy listening to music is a small intimate setting, you’ll love it.

This is a free event. We ask for donations, but if you are financially stressed please join us for free and let the music work its magic (it will). The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and runs to 10 p.m., but recommend you arrive closer to 6:30 p.m. for a seat with table.

Noble Coffee Roasters, located at 3020 NY-207 in Campbell Hall, will serve a light dinner menu plus a great selection of desserts, coffees & teas with “Sound Wizardry” by Jim Elwell.

For more information, call 845-294-8090.