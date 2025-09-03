Brick-or-Treat begins Oct. 2

Ghouls, goblins, and giggles await as LEGO Monsters transform LEGOLAND New York Resort for Brick-or-Treat Monster Party family-friendly Halloween event kicks off Oct. 2 runs on all operating dates through the month, with all festivities included in general admission.

Meet favorite characters like Spider Lady and Wacky Witch, and the new LEGO Scarecrow. Trick-or-Treat begins at 2 p.m., so make your way around the Park for an afternoon of treats and surprises-don’t forget your costume.

Get ready to sink your fangs into not-so-scary shows, experiences, and character encounters during Brick-or-Treat’s enchanting traditions including:

Graveyard of Ghouls - The ghouls have awoken from their graveyard slumber, but these gentle ghosts and soulful skeletons are sure to give you a giggle as you grab sweet treats and view their LEGO tombstones.

Zombie Cheer Crew - Don’t miss tryouts as the crew show off their dance moves while looking for yours during this pep rally featuring LEGO Zombie Cheerleader.

Wicked Sweet Way - Wacky Witch’s magic spell backfired in the sweetest way possible. Explore Wicked Sweet Way where all cauldrons have bubbled over with sugary delights.

Disco Dragon Coaster - For more electrifying excitement, the Dragon is getting a disco remix with festive decorations, a groovy monster soundtrack, and an illuminating party atmosphere.

Monster Band Boulevard - The famous monster band is back and ready to rock. Their talented tour crew set up Monster Band Boulevard with band posters, backstage equipment, rockin’ music, and tasty treats.

Very Important Monsters (V.I.M) Dance Party - Lord Vampyre is hosting the coolest, most exclusive dance party only for V.I.Ms. Bring your monstrous moves and ghoulish grooves to this interactive, one-of-a-kind party.

The Great Monster Chase - Join your favorite LEGO monsters in this action-packed 4D movie featuring music, wind, bubbles, water, and more.

Monster Party Nights are back at LEGOLAND New York Hotel, the sleepover built for kids and located just steps away from the theme park. Book a Brick-or-Treat overnight package in October to enjoy extra sweet Halloween-themed fun after a day in the Park. Hotel guests will have the opportunity to eat breakfast with a Monster, participate in themed LEGO builds, and shake their bones to remixes of favorite Halloween hits at the Monster Dance Party each night.

Other can’t-miss highlights of the park include the world premiere LEGO Factory Adventure ride, the signature Dragon Coaster (perfect for a child’s first rollercoaster experience), and mastering the power of elements on LEGO NINJAGO The Ride.

For more information, log onto https://www.legoland.com/new-york/.