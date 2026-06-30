Baryville Area Arts to host plein air painting event on July 11

Baryville Area Arts Association invites art lovers, families, and curious beginners to gather for a Plein Air Community Painting Party on Saturday, July 11, at Backyard Park in Jeffersonville, N.Y. The free event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and offers a unique opportunity to create art outdoors while connecting with neighbors and enjoying the beauty of summer in Sullivan County.

Whether you’re an experienced artist or picking up a brush for the first time, the event emphasizes creativity, fun, and community over perfection. Complimentary refreshments will be available throughout the day, and there will be an exhibit of the Jeffersonville Branch of the Western Sullivan Library on Aug. 8.

While the event is free, registration is required at barryvilleareaarts@gmail.com. For the complete calendar of 2026 plein air events, visit barryvilleareaarts.org/PleinAirAdventures.html