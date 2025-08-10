2025 Art Affair honorees, artists announced

The Orange County NY Arts Council has announced the honorees and featured artists for its 2025 Art Affair, the Council’s annual fundraising event. This year’s celebration will take place on Saturday, Nov. 8, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, located at 1351 Kings Highway in Chester.

The theme “Interwoven: The Inspiration of Our Landscape” will immerse guests in the art and culture of Orange County through reflection on the natural beauty that has inspired artists from pre-colonial days, to the development of the Hudson River School art style, to the vibrant arts scene of today.

Each year, the Art Affair recognizes individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions to Orange County’s dynamic and diverse arts community. This year’s honorees are Gary Schuster, The Cornwall Chamber Public Art Program, the Wallkill River Center for the Arts, and the New York Renaissance Faire.

Art Affair will also spotlight a group of Featured Artists commissioned to create original works to be premiered at the event. These artists, along with additional guest artists, will collaboratively transform the venue with immersive installations, performances, and exhibitions aligned with this year’s theme. The 2025 Featured Artist Coalition includes Hot Wrk Ensemble, Dylan Gillespie, Mike Garda and Vivien Collens. Guest artists will be announced at a later date. Each featured artist has received funding from the Arts Council to support the creation of these new works, promising guests a truly one-of-a-kind experience.

Tickets for Art Affair: Interwoven are on sale now. For more information and to purchase tickets, log onto https://shorturl.at/I9Jna.