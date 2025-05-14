Vivian Trovato Edwards, 89, formerly of Brooklyn, Milford, and Cape Coral, FL, passed into the arms of the Lord on December 16, 2024.

She was born in Brooklyn to Joseph and Rose Trovato on March 2, 1935. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Salvatore Trovato. Vivian is survived by her sister Marie and her husband Nick, as well as her sister-in-law Antoinette.

She married the love of her life, Earl C. Edwards in 1968. He also has gone before her on March 9, 2019.

She was a devout parishioner of St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Sandyston, NJ and St. James the Greater Church in Montague, NJ.

Vivi had a variety of careers, including Assistant Buyer at Frederick Atkins in NYC, School Board Secretary, and Assistant School Business Administrator in Montague, NJ.

She was an avid gardener, traveler, and attended opera, theatre and music performances as often as possible.

Vivian dearly loved her children, grandchildren, and great granddaughters.

Left to cherish her are her daughters, Elena Marie and Jeanne, her sons, Dan and Doug, her daughters-in-law Kim and Joy, and her grandchildren: Christopher and his wife Lindsay, Jillian, Kaelyn, Jacob, Ethan, Audrey, and her great granddaughters, Felicity and Octavia. Her undying love for her abundant nieces and nephews was reciprocated fully to Aunt Vivi.

She is sorely missed by everyone whose life she touched.

A memorial mass will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Sandyston at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 6. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 7, at the Delaware Cemetery, Dingmans Ferry, Pennsylvania.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford Street, Milford, Pennsylvania 18337 (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).