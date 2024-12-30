Pets of the Week: Meet Guppy and Minnow!

Meet Guppy and Minnow

Tuxedo and torbie (tiger/tortoiseshell)

Warwick, NY

1 ½ year old siblings, male and female, respectively

ABOUT

Characteristics: Guppy is a male tuxedo, Minnow is a female torbie. They are both playful, easy, gentle young cats.

Coat Length: Short

House-trained: Yes

Health: Altered/spayed, tested, vaccinated

Good in a home with:

Respectful children

Another cat or two

Committed family

Adopt Guppy and Minnow at:

Warwick Valley Humane Society

48 Public Works Road

Warwick, NY 10990

845-986-2473

wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)

warwickhumane@yahoo.com

Open 12-4 daily by appointment only