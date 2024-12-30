Pets of the Week: Meet Guppy and Minnow!

Meet Guppy and Minnow
Tuxedo and torbie (tiger/tortoiseshell)
Warwick, NY
1 ½ year old siblings, male and female, respectively
ABOUT
Characteristics: Guppy is a male tuxedo, Minnow is a female torbie. They are both playful, easy, gentle young cats.
Coat Length: Short
House-trained: Yes
Health: Altered/spayed, tested, vaccinated
Good in a home with:
Respectful children
Another cat or two
Committed family
Adopt Guppy and Minnow at:
Warwick Valley Humane Society
48 Public Works Road
Warwick, NY 10990
845-986-2473
wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)
warwickhumane@yahoo.com
Open 12-4 daily by appointment only