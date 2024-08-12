Pets of the Week: Meet Cardi & Milo

Meet Cardi & Milo

Chihuahua and Shih Tzu mix

Warwick, NY

A 5-year-old blonde female and a 2-year-old white male, respectively

ABOUT

Characteristics: Friendly to those they know, otherwise shy.

Coat Length: Short, needs regular grooming

House-trained: Use wee-wee pads

Health: Healthy, spayed/neutered, tested and vaccinated prior to adoption

Good in a home with:

Each other

Other nice pets

Respectful children

A lifetime commitment

Adopt Cardi & Milo at:

Warwick Valley Humane Society

48 Public Works Road

Warwick, NY 10990

845-986-2473

wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)

warwickhumane@yahoo.com

Open 12-4 daily by appointment only