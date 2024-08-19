x
Pet of the Week: Meet Yowser

Warwick /
| 19 Aug 2024 | 10:58
    Yowser.
Meet Yowser

Black and white

Warwick, NY

Four months old, green-eyed male

ABOUT

Characteristics: Very friendly, playful, likes to nose bump.

Coat Length: Short

House-trained: Yes

Health: Healthy, neutered, tested and vaccinated

Good in a home with:

Other nice pets

Respectful children

A lifetime commitment

Adopt Yowser at:

Warwick Valley Humane Society

48 Public Works Road

Warwick, NY 10990

845-986-2473

wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)

warwickhumane@yahoo.com

Open 12-4 daily by appointment only