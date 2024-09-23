x
Pet of the Week: Meet Pebble

Warwick /
| 23 Sep 2024 | 12:13
    Pebble!
Meet Pebble

Cockatiel

Warwick, NY

female

ABOUT

Characteristics: An arm-perching soprano songstress.

Coat Length: Feathered

House-trained: Not applicable

Health: Appears healthy

Good in a home with:

Large cage with horizontal bars, minimum 20-by-20-by-24-in.

A lifetime commitment up to 25 years

Adopt Pebble at:

Warwick Valley Humane Society

48 Public Works Road

Warwick, NY 10990

845-986-2473

wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)

warwickhumane@yahoo.com

Open 12-4 daily by appointment only