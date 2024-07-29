x
Pet of the Week: Meet Oscar

Warwick /
| 29 Jul 2024 | 11:20
Meet Oscar

Tuxedo with a white nose and small mustache

Warwick, NY

6-year-old, 17-lb. male

ABOUT

Characteristics: Very friendly, playful.

Coat Length: Short

House-trained: Yes

Health: Healthy, altered, tested and vaccinated.

Good in a home with:

Preferably no other pets

Older children

A lifetime commitment

Adopt Oscar at:

Warwick Valley Humane Society

48 Public Works Road

Warwick, NY 10990

845-986-2473

wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)

warwickhumane@yahoo.com

Open 12-4 daily by appointment only