Pet of the Week: Meet Mimi!

Meet Mimi
Peruvian Inca orchid
Warwick, NY
10 months old, female
ABOUT
Characteristics: Mimi is energetic and friendly, and loves to run and jump on laps.
Coat Length: Hairless
House-trained: No
Health: Spayed, tested, vaccinated
Good in a home with:
Children over 13
Another dog
Experience with space and food protection issues
Adopt Mimi at:
Warwick Valley Humane Society
48 Public Works Road
Warwick, NY 10990
845-986-2473
wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)
warwickhumane@yahoo.com
Open 12-4 by appointment only