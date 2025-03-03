Pet of the Week: Meet Mimi!

Meet Mimi

Peruvian Inca orchid

Warwick, NY

10 months old, female

ABOUT

Characteristics: Mimi is energetic and friendly, and loves to run and jump on laps.

Coat Length: Hairless

House-trained: No

Health: Spayed, tested, vaccinated

Good in a home with:

Children over 13

Another dog

Experience with space and food protection issues

Adopt Mimi at:

Warwick Valley Humane Society

48 Public Works Road

Warwick, NY 10990

845-986-2473

wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)

warwickhumane@yahoo.com

Open 12-4 by appointment only