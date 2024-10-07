Pet of the Week: Meet Kavik

Meet Kavik

Siberian husky

Warwick, NY

2 years old, male

ABOUT

Characteristics: This hansom fella has one and a half blue eyes, and likes other dogs his size, he enjoys leash walks.

Coat Length: Medium

House-trained: Yes

Health: Altered, tested, vaccinated

Good in a home with:

No cats

Children 12 years and older

A husky-loving family

Adopt Kavik at:

Warwick Valley Humane Society

48 Public Works Road

Warwick, NY 10990

845-986-2473

wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)

warwickhumane@yahoo.com

Open 12-4 daily by appointment only