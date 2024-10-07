Pet of the Week: Meet Kavik

Meet Kavik
Siberian husky
Warwick, NY
2 years old, male
ABOUT
Characteristics: This hansom fella has one and a half blue eyes, and likes other dogs his size, he enjoys leash walks.
Coat Length: Medium
House-trained: Yes
Health: Altered, tested, vaccinated
Good in a home with:
No cats
Children 12 years and older
A husky-loving family
Adopt Kavik at:
Warwick Valley Humane Society
48 Public Works Road
Warwick, NY 10990
845-986-2473
wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)
warwickhumane@yahoo.com
Open 12-4 daily by appointment only