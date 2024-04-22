Pet of the Week: Meet Izzy

Meet Izzy
Great Dane puppy
Warwick, NY
5 months old, female, grey
ABOUT
Characteristics: Friendly, exuberant, playful.
Coat Length: Short
House-trained: No
Health: Will be spayed with gastropexy, vaccinations up to date
Good in a home with:
Big dog or Great Dane experience
Other friendly dog
Older children; she likes to jump up
Adopt Izzy at:
Warwick Valley Humane Society
48 Public Works Road, Warwick, NY 10990
845-986-2473
wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)
warwickhumane@yahoo.com
Open 12-4 daily by appointment only