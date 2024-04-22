Pet of the Week: Meet Izzy

Meet Izzy

Great Dane puppy

Warwick, NY

5 months old, female, grey

ABOUT

Characteristics: Friendly, exuberant, playful.

Coat Length: Short

House-trained: No

Health: Will be spayed with gastropexy, vaccinations up to date

Good in a home with:

Big dog or Great Dane experience

Other friendly dog

Older children; she likes to jump up

Adopt Izzy at:

Warwick Valley Humane Society

48 Public Works Road, Warwick, NY 10990

845-986-2473

wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)

warwickhumane@yahoo.com

Open 12-4 daily by appointment only