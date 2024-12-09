x
Pet of the Week: Meet Fantasia

Warwick /
| 09 Dec 2024 | 12:13
    Fantasia!
Meet Fantasia

Dilute tortoiseshell

Warwick, NY

13 years old, female

ABOUT

Characteristics: Quiet, loves chin and ear scratches, cloudy right eye.

Coat Length: Long

House-trained: Yes

Health: Spayed, tested, vaccinated

Good in a home with:

Quiet companionship

Comfy bed

Regular, gentle brushing

Adopt Fantasia at:

Warwick Valley Humane Society

48 Public Works Road

Warwick, NY 10990

845-986-2473

wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)

warwickhumane@yahoo.com

Open 12-4 daily by appointment only