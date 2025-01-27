Pet of the Week: Meet Celeste!

Meet Celeste
White German shepherd
Warwick, NY
2 years old, female
ABOUT
Characteristics: Celeste is playful, active and friendly, and loves to run in the play yard. She’s on the large side. Poor Celeste has been at the shelter for 214 days!
Coat Length: Medium
House-trained: Yes
Health: Spayed, tested, vaccinated
Good in a home with:
Older kids
Active, interactive family
Adopt Celeste at:
Warwick Valley Humane Society
48 Public Works Road
Warwick, NY 10990
845-986-2473
wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)
warwickhumane@yahoo.com
Open 12-4 daily by appointment only