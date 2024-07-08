Pet of the Week: Meet Celeste

Meet Celeste
Shepherd mix
Warwick, NY
One-year-old blonde female
ABOUT
Characteristics: Smart, playful, happy, bouncy.
Coat Length: Short
House-trained: Yes
Health: Spayed, tested, and vaccinated
Good in a home with:
Large breed-experienced adults
Interactive, active adults
A lifetime commitment
Adopt Celeste at:
Warwick Valley Humane Society
48 Public Works Road
Warwick, NY 10990
845-986-2473
wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)
warwickhumane@yahoo.com
Open 12-4 daily by appointment only