Pet of the Week: Meet Bruno!

Meet Bruno
Blonde Chihuahua
Warwick, NY
8 years old, male
ABOUT
Characteristics: Bruno came to the shelter after his owner died. He is quiet, lonely, and a bit shy.
Coat Length: Short
House-trained: Yes, or uses Wee-Wee pads
Health: Neutered, tested, vaccinated
Good in a home with:
Adults only
A quiet environment
Adopt Bruno at:
Warwick Valley Humane Society
48 Public Works Road
Warwick, NY 10990
845-986-2473
wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)
warwickhumane@yahoo.com
Open by appointment only