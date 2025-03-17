Pet of the Week: Meet Bruno!

Meet Bruno

Blonde Chihuahua

Warwick, NY

8 years old, male

ABOUT

Characteristics: Bruno came to the shelter after his owner died. He is quiet, lonely, and a bit shy.

Coat Length: Short

House-trained: Yes, or uses Wee-Wee pads

Health: Neutered, tested, vaccinated

Good in a home with:

Adults only

A quiet environment

Adopt Bruno at:

Warwick Valley Humane Society

48 Public Works Road

Warwick, NY 10990

845-986-2473

wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)

warwickhumane@yahoo.com

Open by appointment only