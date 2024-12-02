x
Pet of the Week: Meet Bagel!

Warwick /
| 02 Dec 2024 | 11:19
    Bagel!
Meet Bagel

Beagle

Warwick, NY

1 ½ years old, male

ABOUT

Characteristics: Playful, super friendly, escape artist.

Coat Length: Short

House-trained: In progress

Health: Neutered, tested, vaccinated

Good in a home with:

Responsible children 6 years and older

Another playful dog

Beagle-loving family

Adopt Bagel at:

Warwick Valley Humane Society

48 Public Works Road

Warwick, NY 10990

845-986-2473

wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)

warwickhumane@yahoo.com

Open 12-4 daily by appointment only