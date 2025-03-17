YA for everybody

Young adult books aren’t just for teens — they’re for anyone who loves a good story! Whether it’s a thrilling fantasy, a heartfelt coming-of-age tale, or a book that tackles big issues, YA literature has something for everyone.

For our thriller fans, we have some great new options and some old favorites. For a completed series of thrillers check out the “One of Us is Lying” series by Karen McManus or the “Good Girls Guide to Murder” series by Holly Jackson, both of them will keep you on the edge of your seat. A new addition to our shelves, “The Assassin’s Guide to Babysitting,” by Natalie C. Parker, is an action-packed thriller, guaranteed to keep you guessing.

If fantasy is more your speed, we have many options on our YA shelves. Step into the world of the Fae in the new book, “The Rose Bargain” by Sasha Peyton Smith or compete for the dragon throne in “House of Dragons” by Jessica Cluess. If you like a little romance with your fantasy, check out “Heartless Hunter” by Kristen Ciccarelli or “The Otherwhere Post” by Emily J. Taylor.

For our mystery lovers we have quite a selection, including the very popular series “The Inheritance Games” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes and the “Truly Devious” series by Maureen Johnson. If you are looking for an historical mystery “Stalking Jack the Ripper” by Kerri Maniscalco or “These Shallow Graves” by Jennifer Donnelly are great options. “The Weight of Blood” by Tiffany D. Jackson mixes mystery with horror for a truly terrifying read!

Realistic fiction fans will find a lot to choose from on the YA shelves. “This Book Won’t Burn” by Samira Ahmed tackles the issue of book bans and “The Poet X” by Elizabeth Acevedo is a powerful coming of age story set in Harlem. “24 Seconds from Now...” by Jason Reynolds and Imogen, and “Obviously” by Becky Albertalli both offer a glimpse of what teenage life is like and how difficult it can be to make choices about the future.

Our YA graphic novel section is filled with books for everyone. Take a look at the award-winning new novel, “Brownstone” by Samuel Teer or check out “The Deep Dark” by Molly Knox Ostertag. If you are looking for a good laugh, “Karate Prom” by Kyle Starks or “The Princess and the Grilled Cheese Sandwich” by Deya Muniz will make you laugh out loud. Manga fans will love our varied selection of series, including “Jujutsu Kaisen,” “Spy X Family,” and “The Apothecary Diaries.”

These are just a few of the great young adult titles we have at the library. Stop into the YA room anytime to get a book recommendation or browse the shelves and choose your next great read! You can also access our full catalog online by visiting our website at goshenpubliclibrary.org .

Hope to see you soon at the library, happy reading!

Goshen Public Library

Goshen