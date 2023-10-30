Why I support Brandon Hodridge

I want to qualify this letter with the fact that I do not belong to any political party. I vote with common sense and not group think and political spin of facts. Reading recent letters to the editor and comments online regarding the race for Chester supervisor has compelled me to do some research. Here are the ages of our Founding Fathers on July 4, 1776: James Monroe, 18; Aaron Burr, 20; Alexander Hamilton, 21,; James Madison, 25; Thomas Jefferson, 33; John Adams, 40; Paul Revere, 41; George Washington, 44; Ben Franklin 70; Betsy Ross, 24. I suggest to those mentioning Mr. Holdridge’s age as a reason to not vote for him, please reconsider. I have personally attended and watched many town meetings on the internet. Mr. Holdridge is by far the most professional, well mannered and most respectful member of the current board. The next research I did was use LinkedIn to look up Mr. Holdridge’s work experience. Wow! Please look this up as his resume is impressive for any age. I suggest to those mentioning Mr. Holdridge’s lack of experience as a reason to not vote for him reconsider. Mr. Holdridge you have my vote! Mr. Holdridge believes the current ethics board procedure the town has in place is flawed. This could not be more true! Although I could go on and on with research, I did to realize that Mr. Holdridge is an ethical person and the right choice.

I’ll leave you with this final personal experience of how I believe the ethics complaint procedure is flawed. Back in 2018 I was to speak at a planning board meeting. After that meeting I wanted to file a complaint against the planning board and and its chair. Reading the town’s procedure to file a complaint it became obvious to me that cronyism, which is not necessarily illegal, but can lead to unlawful actions, was in play. I decided to use the “power of the press” and write a letter to the editor. Here is a link to that letter: https://www.chroniclenewspaper.com/opinion/letters-to-the-editor/planning-board-chair-treats-subdivision-as-a-done-deal-while-ignoring-publics-concerns-EPCN20180411180419982.

Common sense is not too common these days and too many constituents vote party line and not with their brain. Ask questions like: “Why settle a lawsuit? Why would the planning board chair not put my presentation on the big screen during that meeting, but did so for the developer? (see the link to the letter I wrote in 2018). Why, when a town employee assaults one of our fine police officers, is she not immediately suspended and subject to investigation?” I suggest to those voting solely along a party line to reconsider voting with common sense. Mr. Holdridge you have my vote!

Michael P. Farruggia

Chester