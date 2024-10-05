Democracy is at risk! That’s the fearful chant of many loser politicians.

Fortunately for us we live in a Constitutional Republic, a representative form of government.

This Conservative primary race was decided on pure democracy grounds: He or her with the most votes wins!

Let’s look at the details rather than the democratic total votes cast. There are 21 towns in the 42nd Senate District; 317,482 people live in 715 square miles of the district; 89% of [Tim Mitts] 435 votes came from the one town he won, while Dorey Houle won 20 of 21 towns in the district.

In a representative form of government who do you think would represent the entire 42nd Senate District?

Our country’s founders were geniuses when they set up the Electoral College because the Electoral College ensures that a pure count of votes cast does not determine the winner.

Now that you know the rest of the story who do you think will represent you best in Albany?

I know that for me, it is Dorey Houle.

I urge all Conservatives in November to cross over and vote for Dorey Houle on the Republican line.

Sincerely,

Jack C. Collins

MSG, U.S. Army Retired

Monroe