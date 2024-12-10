What’s happening at the library in December

December is here and as we get ready for 2025, we also want to look back at 2024 and some of the best books to have come out this year. In the adult collection, we now have a display with some of the most popular and well-reviewed books of the year! Our selection mostly comes from BookPage, the free magazine that previews new books we keep available in the adult section of the library.

For December, BookPage is covering their 89 best books of 2024 and we’ve set aside the ones we have (that aren’t checked out) for a special display. Look for that right by the circulation desk. We also have a list of the favorite books read by our staff on our chalkboard display by the new books. Whether you’re looking for inspiration for something to read yourself or a possible holiday gift, these displays can give you some guidance!

Looking to the future we’re getting a 2025 reading challenge ready that will soon be available at the reference desk. If you feel like you’ve been in a reading-rut, our suggestions will broaden your horizons! We also have a special December Reading Wrap-Up with using the Beanstack Tracker app (as an alternative, paper logs are available at the reference desk). If you can read 500 pages this month, you can earn a reward!

We’re also ready to reveal our newest book group: Horror Book Club! Our first meeting will be January 9 at 6 p.m. with a discussion of “NOS4A2” by Joe Hill. Copies of the book are available now and you can sign up at the Reference Desk. We also have room for more members in our Saturday Book Club, Mystery Book Club, and Romance Book Clubs if you’re interested in joining next year.

Now in the Children’s Room, kids can pick up a Winter Family Bingo Card! Bingo spots include amusing activities such as “read to your stuffed animal” or “read in fuzzy socks.” Kids have until January 8 to return their Bingo card to collect fun prizes!

Our collection of electric griddles and toaster ovens for the Goshen Food Pantry has been off to a great start! If you stop by, you’ll see the large growing pile in our lobby. On behalf of all the folks who need them, we’d like to thank our generous patrons for their donations!

As always, you can access our full online calendar by going to goshenpubliclibrary.org .

Goshen Public Library

Goshen