Our wonderful, local postal workers are worried. There is talk of privatizing the USPS. We don’t know for sure. What we do know is that we care about our mail carriers and the people who serve us so well at post offices — and they care about us. Not everything in life needs to show a profit. Our postal workers provide an immeasurable service and our community and our lives would be the poorer without them.

The the president of the American Postal Workers Union, Mark Dimondstein, recently stated, “Efforts to privatize the postal service, in whole or in part, or to strip it of its independence or public service mission, would be of no benefit to the American people. Instead, it would drive up postage rates and lead to reduced service, especially to rural America.”

The postal service is, by law, a permanent part of the federal government. If you care about keeping our post offices working for the public’s benefit and free of political partisanship, write or call your local representatives and those in Washington. Don’t wait until it is too late.

Gail Buckland

Warwick