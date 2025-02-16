Upcoming elections

Local elections are still a while off, but we want to start spreading the word early: mark your calendars for April 9, because the Goshen Public Library & Historical Society is on the ballot! It’s important for residents of the Goshen Central School District to get out and vote!

This year, we’re looking to increase our budget for a 4% increase. This will allow us to maintain a high quality of service to the community in the face of increased demand from our users and increasing costs of operation.

Remember: the polls will be open on April 9, 2025, at the Goshen Public Library & Historical Society. In addition to the budget, we have five seats on the library board that are up for election. If you’re interested in a library board position, you can find more information at the reference desk in the adult section of the library. Local elections like this one are important and we’re hoping to see a large turnout: let your voice be heard!

In other library news, we have some upcoming programs to share that would not be possible without the support of voters in last year’s budget vote.

First, on Saturday, February 22 at 10 a.m., renowned local actor G. Oliver King will be performing two of Martin Luther King Jr’s iconic orations. This all-ages program will deliver a moving performance of two of the most significant speeches of the civil rights movement and all of American history!

Our next Spice of the Month kit will be available at the reference desk, all day starting on Monday, February 24, and this month’s spice is hibiscus for some tropical flavor in the midst of winter. Sign up on our online calendar and you’ll be able to pick up a kit at the reference desk. Take a picture of your creations and tag us on Facebook (GPLHSNY) or Instagram (gplibrary_hs). We’d love to see what you make! Of course, if you just want to experiment with a new spice in the offline world, that’s fine too.

Every second and fourth Friday with the next one being February 28 at 10:30 a.m., the Adult Services Department hosts Color & Craft. This is a low-key chance to work on any creative projects you have or just work on one of our adult coloring pages!

This year, the library is once again hosting AARP Tax-Aide. This is open to the public, not just AARP members. If you’d like an appointment, you can schedule one by calling 211, the United Way Helpline. Even though we’re hosting it, the library is not coordinating these sessions, so our staff cannot make appointments for anyone.

If you’re someone who does their taxes on their own and uses paper forms, the library now has both NY state and federal forms available in the lobby.

You can access our full online calendar by vising our website at goshenpubliclibrary.org.

Goshen Public Library

Goshen