Some veterans bear visible signs of their service...

A missing limb, a jagged scar, a certain look in the eye.

Others may carry the evidence inside them.

A piece of shrapnel in the leg...

or perhaps a mind that continues to fight each battle over and over.

He is the three anonymous heroes in the Tomb of the Unknowns.

A person who offered his today for others tomorrows.

Two little words mean a lot to a Vet...

Thank you,

Evarist LeMay

Warwick

SEMPER FI