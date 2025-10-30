To the Editor: Support for Steve Neuhaus

My support for Steve Neuhaus in the upcoming election race for Orange County Executive stems from Neuhaus’s commitment to property tax control, tactfully leading the county during one of America’s historic epidemics, and having the foresight to support and initiate open space development.

The county property tax savings and the continuous chipping away at our county’s overall debt have enabled families like mine to continue to reside in Orange County.

As a county resident during the COVID-19 epidemic, I felt well taken care of by County Executive Steve Neuhaus and his staff. Excellent communication with residents was swiftly established keeping residents safe and abreast of the latest updates daily. County outreach, PPE and COVID tests were provided with little to no costs. This I saw firsthand at the county’s Valley View in Goshen, as my loved one was a patient there during the pandemic.

Mr. Neuhaus prioritizes the importance of spending time outdoors by supporting and working to establish places for residents to enjoy like Warwick’s new hiking trail, the popular Heritage Trail and the anticipated plans at Camp LaGuardia. Using these open space venues can improve our mental and physical health but also gives us the chance to spend quality time outside with family/friends into the unforeseeable future.

We need a County Executive who deeply cares about Orange County, has a clear vision and dedication to getting things done for the good of the people. That is why I encourage you to vote for Steve Neuhaus!

Kathleen Cunningham

Goshen