Thanks to community supporters

Did you come “feed the plants” at the MWMS Drama Club performance of Little Shop of Horrors on April 14-16th? If so, please join us in thanking the following community businesses for their support in helping our cast and crew feel like stars! Amalfi’s Italian Restaurant, Creative Cakes by Antoinette, The Hudson Valley Event Group, Jay’s DeliOlicious Cookies and Cakes, photofunevents.com, What’s Hot Custom Apparel... It truly takes a community to mount an outstanding drama production and we couldn’t be more grateful to the custodians, security guards, parents, and local businesses that helped our kids create a fantastic production. Please support these local businesses as they continue to give year after year to the students in the Monroe-Woodbury School District.

Jamee Goldstein

Monroe