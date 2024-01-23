Thank you, Toyland program supporters

On behalf of the Kiwanis Club of Chester, we would like to thank all the local businesses, schools, generous donors, and additional volunteers who together helped make our signature Toyland Program a resounding success!

We would especially like to thank those families who carry on the tradition of donating toys to local events like our Toyland project instead of exchanging gifts among themselves. This generosity reflects the true spirit of the holiday season.

Toyland has been a Kiwanis of Chester community event for the last 30+ years. While club members work very hard to collect new toys, we would not be able to do it all year after year without the wonderful community spirit that exists in Chester and the surrounding communities.

We are pleased to inform you that this year’s event provided holiday toys and gifts to children right here in Chester, Goshen, and Florida, making the holidays brighter and happier for many families that could not purchase toys for their children this year.

Thank you again to all those who participated in making a difference in the lives of children in our community and for being a part of this much needed and well received service. We wish you all happiness and good health and may 2024 bring peace to each of you and your loved ones.

Since we have completed the Toy Land Service Project, the Kiwanis Club has been busy planning for one of our biggest fundraising projects, our Fish and Chips dinner, which will be held on Friday, February 16 – It will be an Eat-In & Takeout event and tickets are on sale now by contacting a local Kiwanis member or calling 845-837-5682.

Georgina and Richard Robillard

Toyland Chairperson(s), Kiwanis Club of Chester

Chester