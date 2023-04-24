‘Thank you for a job well done. I am grateful’

Living in Goshen for more than 20 years, I love this area.

I don’t understand why people trash the roadsides with litter. Last year, myself and a small group of people spent Earth Day cleaning Knoell Road. It looked great for months.

To my surprise, a group of people were out cleaning Knoell Road around April 7.

They did an amazing job. Wow! It was like they went through the ditches with a Hoover. The road looks beautiful again.

I don’t know who the people are (I should have stopped to say thank you then) but I want them to know that I appreciate all their effort.

I saw the trash bags filled with roadside discards. Your accomplishments have been noticed. Knoell Road has been restored.

Can this caring action be replicated? Keeping Goshen clean says we care.

I know it is an ongoing challenge but silence is permission.

I look forward to meeting others that are action oriented.Incase anyone is interested, the Village and Town of Goshen are organizing a joint cleanup event on Saturday, June 3, to recognize World Environmental Day.

By working together we can maintain the beauty of Goshen. Thank you again to the people that get involved.

Diane van Toorn Gonzalez

Goshen