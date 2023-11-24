Regarding the sugar loaf roadside marker glorifying a man that killed a bear in the 1700s... I have a few questions, did he kill the bear during bear hunting season, did he have a bear hunting permit, is it legal to kill a bear with a knife? If not did the DEC ticket or arrest him and was he prosecuted by the Orange County DA, convicted by his Orange County peers and sentenced by a crooked Orange County judge, as would happen to a man that kills a bear today or were things different in the 1700s? Vote out the bastards and bring the freedom of the 1700s to Orange County!

Harry Tavori

New Hampton