I thoroughly enjoyed Beth Quinn’s “Thanksgiving article,” “Strange vibrations in the night.”

Given the fact that my husband’s name is also Bob, and we have two dogs, Maggie and Jesse (my sister has a dog named Ozzie), I could truly relate to it. Plus, it sounds like something my husband and I would surely do!

“Pouring another glass of wine...” Would be one of our options.

It is good for the soul to have a good laugh. Thank you, Beth.

Pam White

Tuxedo