State Senator James Skoufis ‘has been an independent voice’

State Senator James Skoufis has been a champion for his constituents.

He pushed for independent monitoring of how the Industrial Development Agency awards tax breaks for companies.

He has supported law enforcement agencies and has the endorsement of 11 law enforcement groups and individuals.

He has fought to improve roads and bridges, securing millions of dollars for such infrastructure work. What a pleasure it is to drive on Route 17M between Monroe and Chester now. He has focused on keeping taxes low for the middle class.

And he has been an independent voice, refusing to vote along party lines if he disagrees with an issue.

Such a dedicated civil servant should be re-elected to continue to serve Orange County. Vote for James Skoufis.

Paula Spector

Chester