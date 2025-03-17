Sportsmen’s club raises funds for food pantry

On January 11, the Monroe-Chester Sportsmen’s Club held its first annual New Year Charity Night Shoot. About 25 participants braved the cold to shoot, trap, and skeet under the stars and raise money for a local charity.

Participants included members of Monroe Chester Sportsmen Club, the Monroe Chester Youth program, and the Minisink Valley High School Trap and Skeet League.

The event raised $500, which was donated to the Greenwood Lake Food Pantry. The Pantry provides food assistance to those in need and is a vital resource for the local community. The Pantry is very grateful for this assistance!

