Special TV dinner date

Dear Letters Editor:

July 18, 2022 marks the 70th anniversary of the passing of “TV” dinner inventor Mr. Gerry Thomas. His employer Swanson & Company overestimated the demand for Thanksgiving turkey in 1953. They were stuck with 260 tons of frozen turkeys. The birds were stored for many weeks in ten refrigerated train cars which traveled back and forth on a train between Nebraska and the East Coast. The train had to be moving so the compressors which supported the refrigerators preserving the turkeys could keep working.

In the early 1950’s, Gerry Thomas observed how airlines provided passengers with meals in aluminum serving trays. He modified this by adding separate sections for the main course, vegetable and potato. This resulted in the first Swanson TV Dinner. For only eighty nine cents, over twenty-five million were sold in 1954, which was the first year of production.

Many were consumed by customers watching television, which was also still a relatively new invention in the 1950’s. Mr. Thomas was the marketing genius for Swanson & Company who came up with the name “TV” dinner.

Growing up in the 1960’s as a teenager, my dad was a teacher during the day and a high school librarian several nights per week. On those evenings, I would have to prepare dinner for me and my younger sister. When we tired of the local options such as McDonalds, Wetsons, pizza or Chinese take-out - TV dinners were a quick solution.

Selections were provided by either Swanson’s, Banquet or Morton’s. They were the big three competitors during that era. The standard choices were either chicken, turkey, roast beef or meatloaf, referred to as mystery meat. Cooking time was 30 minutes in the oven, as microwaves hadn’t yet been invented. A real treat in those days were the TV diners which provided a fourth compartment, containing a brownie for dessert. Sometimes two TV dinners were required to satisfy your appetite as the portions were never that big.

Recycling was unheard of in those days as millions of aluminum TV dinner plates went straight into the garbage can. I can only imagine today how much space was taken up at the local community landfill site over the decades.

The selection of TV dinners at your local supermarket today is much different from those of past generations. Besides Swanson’s, Banquet and Morton’s, there are many more competitors such as Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Stouffers, Boston Market, Marie Callendar, Hungry Man and others. Their various product lines offer far more variety and selections. Far healthier choices are available for today’s generation on the go.

Even during college and post college bachelor days, TV dinners always found some space in the freezer compartment of my refrigerator. Lucky for me, my wife Wendy is a great cook and I’ve learned some skills in the kitchen myself since then. Perhaps the United States Post Office should consider issuing a stamp for Gerry Thomas and the TV dinner, still American as apple pie 70 years later.

Sincerely,

Larry Penner

Great Neck, New York