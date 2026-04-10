Remembering great women of U.S. history

The following was submitted by Charlotte Pietropaolo, an English teacher at Chester Academy on behalf of a student in honor of Women’s History Month, which is celebrated in March each year.

Imagine standing outside the White House for months in the freezing cold, holding a sign, and refusing to say a single word. Now imagine standing on a stage in front of a crowd of people who don’t want you to speak, just to tell them that you deserve the same rights as everyone else. This was the reality for Alice Paul and Sojourner Truth. For a long time in U.S. history, women were treated like second-class citizens and were not allowed to vote or have a say in the law. However, these two women used brave protests and powerful speeches to demand fairness. Alice Paul and Sojourner Truth challenged injustice by refusing to stay silent, proving that persistence and using your voice can change a nation’s future.

Alice Paul was a leader who believed that “well-behaved” women rarely made history. She broke the social rules of her time by organizing bold protests, like the Silent Sentinels. These women picked the White House to pressure the president to support women’s right to vote. Because she wouldn’t stop, Paul faced terrible consequences. She was arrested and thrown in jail, where she started a hunger strike to show she would rather suffer than give up her rights. Even when she was force-fed by guards, she stayed strong. She also organized the famous 1913 Woman Suffrage procession, a massive parade in Washington, D.C. Her bravery paid off, as her work led directly to the 19th Amendment, which finally gave women the right to vote.

Sojourner Truth challenges unfair exceptions in a different way. As a Black woman who had escaped slavery, she had to fight against both racism and sexism. At a time when many people didn’t want to listen to her, she delivered her famous “Ain’t I a Woman?” speech. In this speech, she pointed out that she was just as strong and capable as any man, having worked hard labor her entire life. Truth risked her personal safety to travel to hostile places just to speak the truth. Her voice was crucial because it ensured that the fight for rights included everyone, regardless of their race. She proved that equality isn’t just for some people - it’s for everyone.

Together, Alice Paul and Sojourner Truth changed the way people thought about equality, Alice Paul’s protests secured the legal right to vote, while Sojourner Truth’s speeches made sure no one was left out of the conversation. They both showed that you don’t have to accept things just because “that’s the way they are.” Their legacy teaches us that bravery and persistence are the best tools for fixing unfair laws. Because they refused to stay silent, they built a fairer future for every American.



September Mann

Grade 8 - Chester Academy