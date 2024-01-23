Regarding the superintendent search

Dear Monroe-Woodbury District residents, students, families and employees,

I hope this letter finds you well. At our January 10, 2024, Board of Education meeting, our superintendent, Elsie Rodriguez, announced her retirement this coming summer. The Board of Education wants to thank Mrs. Rodriguez for her years of dedicated service to our children and community. Her contributions to our district students and families are immeasurable. As we embark on our journey to find a new school superintendent, I wanted to take a moment to update you on our progress and share some important information.

Our school district plays a crucial role in shaping the future of our community, and the selection of a new superintendent is a significant decision that requires careful consideration. We are committed to finding a visionary leader who will continue to foster academic excellence, promote confidence, and inspire a passion for learning so our students may reach their fullest potential.

To ensure a thorough search process, the Board established a Search Task Force comprised of four board members (Jamell Evans, Staci McCleary, Dawn Tauber and Michael Ciriello). This group is working on many of the administrative tasks as well as bringing together the various resources necessary for this important initiative. The task force will work closely with the entire Board to ensure that our superintendent search is comprehensive and reflective of the values and aspirations of our community.

With Board approval, the Task Force has already begun working with a professional search firm that specializes in educational leadership recruitment. Together, we will conduct a nationwide search to identify and evaluate candidates who possess the qualities and qualifications necessary to lead our school district to new heights.

We recognize the importance of community input in this process and are planning opportunities for residents and other stakeholder groups to provide feedback on the qualities they believe are essential in our next superintendent. Your insights will be invaluable as we strive to make an informed and thoughtful decision that aligns with the needs and aspirations of our district.

Transparency is a top priority, and we want to keep you informed and to feel involved in this crucial decision-making process. As we move forward, in order to keep the community and district employees up to date on key milestones and opportunities for stakeholder engagement, a new microsite was set up on the M-W website, titled Superintendent Search 2024. The microsite can be found on the M-W website home page or you can use this hyper-link: mw.k12.ny.us/o/mwcsd/page/superintendent-search.

As part of the search process, I encourage members of the M-W community to share their insights regarding the characteristics of a successful superintendent. Please take a moment to complete the anonymous survey or email your comments to mwsupsearch@districtwisesearch.com.

Thank you for your ongoing support and commitment to the success of our schools. Together, we can ensure that our new superintendent will lead with passion, dedication, and a commitment to the well-being and success of every student.

Michael Ciriello

Board of Education President

Central Valley