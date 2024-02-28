Regarding ‘Shelling out for heat’

I was alarmed to read (on page 9 of the February 9-15, 2024, issue) the comment from Marlene Coscia and her husband in Vernon NJ who “keep the thermostats to the unused bedrooms off and those doors closed” in an attempt to save money on heating costs. Do not do this! It’s very dangerous.

In January 2019 our heat was set to 60 degrees and unused bedroom doors closed in a wing of the house we weren’t using much at the time. Our heating pipes froze during the polar vortex event that month, and caused a very damaging flood in our home when the pipes thawed.

Krista Feeney

Highland Mills