Regarding ‘border security’

Though your letter my be well intentioned, it is so far from the reality that is happening at our border, I am compelled to respond. Americans are all for legal immigration, that benefits Americans and the new arrivals. Allowing millions and millions of illegals from all over the world to come into our country and then just scatter them across the states is pure insanity!

Even head of the FBI Christopher Wray has admitted this puts all Americans in Danger! The catastrophic consequences of Biden’s failure to protect Americans and secure our border will be felt for decades!

Raymond Klett

Warwick