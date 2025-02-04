Reading challenges, crafts, and more

Have you seen our new Winter Reading Challenge from the Adult Services Department? If not, it’s not too late to start!

The current challenge is running through the month of February. We recognize that it’s a shorter month and not everyone can find as much time to read as they can in the summer, so all it takes to get an entry into our giveaway is reading 50 pages! Don’t stop there though, every 50 pages you read can get you another entry. We have our prize bundles on display near the circulation desk. Each bundle includes some books (or audiobooks), a reusable tote bag, and a glass/lidded water bottle.

The easiest way to participate and log your reading is through the Beanstack app, the same app we use for Summer Reading and other reading challenges. It’s freely available on the Apple app store and Google Play store. If you’d prefer to have a paper log to take and bring back, we have those available at the reference desk.

If you’re looking for ways to get mentally and physically healthy, our Wednesday Wellness series is back in full swing. For February, we’re alternating between Gentle Yoga and Gentle Zumba every Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. This is a great way to get moving or stretching, appropriate for all skill levels and abilities. Register on our calendar today!

If you’re looking for something fun for the kids during the week of Valentines Day, we have plenty! On Monday, February 10 at 4:30 p.m. with our It’s All Fun and Games Program, kids can use Scrabble tiles to create a crafty Valentine to give to a loved one. On Wednesday, February 12 at 4:30 p.m., we’re having a Roll for Love program where kids can learn probability through dice games and win cool toys and candy. And on Friday, February 14 at 4:30 p.m., kids can play classic word games featuring love at Boardom Busters like Hangman, Apples to Apples, and Hedbanz! Always check our website as some programs you’ll need to register for and some are drop-in.

And we want our patrons to know that the library will be closed on February 17 in honor of President’s Day.

We are aware that some people have reported issues accessing our website recently. We’d like to confirm that these have been entirely taken care of, and our patrons can once again safely and confidently access goshenpubliclibrary.org without encountering an error message. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.

