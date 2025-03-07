Preparing for spring

Now that we have had a few days of slightly warmer weather, you might be envisioning your beautiful yard and garden being something other than the muddy mess of late winter/ early spring. Did you know that the library has a wide assortment of books to help you plan and care for your yard and garden this season?

For beginners, titles such as “The Beginner’s Guide to Starting a Garden: 326 Fast, Easy, Affordable Ways to Transform Your Yard One Project at a Time” by Sally Roth might be a good place to start, while for more experienced gardens perhaps” A Tapestry Garden: The Art of Weaving Plants and Place” by Marietta and Ernie O’Byrne will provide inspiration to take your garden to the next level.

For all gardeners, reference books are always handy for plant selection and care. “Essential Perennials: The Complete Reference to 2700 Perennials for the Home Garden” by Ruth Rogers Clausen and Thomas Christopher and “The Experts Book of Garden Hints: Over 1,500 Organic Tips and Techniques from 250 of America’s Best Gardeners” edited by Fern Marshall Bradley are just two of the selections that you might find helpful.

The library also has resources for gardens of all sizes, from the smallest spaces in “The Edible Balcony: Growing Fresh Produce in Small Spaces” by Alex Mitchell to a full large property with Janet Macunovich’s “Designing Your Gardens and Landscapes: 12 Simple Steps for Successful Planning.”

For our gardening foodies, resources such as “The Food Forward Garden: A Complete Guide to Designing and Growing Edible Landscapes” by Christian Douglas and “The Art of the Kitchen Garden” by Jan and Michael Gertley are available to help keep you fed this summer! Or season up your garden with “Herb Gardening: How to Prepare the Soil, Choose Your Plants, and Care For, Harvest, and Use Your Herbs” by Melissa Melton Snyder.

If family fun in the garden is more your style, add some whimsy with “Enchanted Gardening: Growing Miniature Gardens, Fairy Gardens, and More” by Lisa Amstutz or add some joy with “Attracting Butterflies & Hummingbirds to Your Backyard: Watch Your Garden Come Alive with Beauty on the Wing” by Sally Roth.

From new to experienced gardeners, for food or for fun, no matter how large or small, the library has garden resources for people of all ages from “The Book of Gardening Projects for Kids: 101 Ways to Get Kids Outside, Dirty, and Having Fun” by Whitney Cohen and John Fisher to “The Lifelong Gardener: Garden with Ease & Joy at Any Age” by Toni Gattone.

This April, we’re pleased to have one of the master gardeners from Cornell Cooperative Extension hosting a presentation on keystone native plants on April 17 at 6 p.m. You can learn all about how you can grow native plants and help strengthen our local ecosystem!

You can access our full online calendar by vising our website at goshenpubliclibrary.org.

