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Poem: Let’s Hope Spring Has Sprung

| 27 Mar 2026 | 04:47

    Spring arrives once a year, from March until June
    Enjoy this mild weather for summer will arrive soon

    We’ve had a rough winter, this is clearly true
    We welcome this scenic season as nature starts anew

    The trees come alive, the flowers are in bloom
    Each bird has its own beautiful tune

    Deciduous trees like the maple and oak to name just two
    Exactly how they change I haven’t a clue

    The common Poorwill is the only bird known to hibernate
    It must have at least one unique and unusual trait

    The animals come out, they appear one by one
    They seem so playful now that winter is done

    Those such as bats, groundhogs, bears, chipmunks and mice
    The beauty of nature will surely suffice

    So appreciate this wonderment and take it all in
    Use the senses you’re given again and again

    This world has so much to offer if you just take the time
    I hope you have enjoyed my creative little rhyme

    Craig Wernick
    Highland Mills