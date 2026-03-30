Opinion: The lessons of Passover still resonate today

THE LESSONS OF PASSOVER STILL RESONATE TODAY

Every spring, as winter loosens its grip and signs of new life begin to emerge, families around the world gather to observe Passover, a holiday rooted in memory, faith and freedom.

Passover, or Pesach, commemorates the biblical story of the Israelites’ escape from slavery in Egypt. It is a story that has been told for thousands of years, passed down from generation to generation, not just as history but as a reminder: a reminder of suffering, of perseverance and ultimately of liberation.

At the center of the holiday is the Seder, a ceremonial meal filled with symbolism. Each item on the table carries meaning. Bitter herbs represent the pain of slavery. Matzah, the unleavened bread, recalls the haste with which the Israelites fled, without time for their bread to rise. Wine is poured and shared, not just in celebration but in reflection on the journey from oppression to freedom.

But Passover is more than tradition. It is a call to remember and to apply those lessons in our own lives.

In a world that often moves too fast, where history can feel distant and disconnected, Passover asks us to slow down and reflect. It challenges us to consider what freedom really means. Not just in a historical sense, but in our daily lives: freedom from fear; freedom from hardship; freedom to live with dignity and purpose.

It also serves as a reminder of responsibility. The story of Passover does not end with liberation. It continues with the obligation to care for others, especially those who are vulnerable or marginalized. In retelling the story, participants are encouraged to see themselves as if they personally experienced the journey out of Egypt. That perspective fosters empathy, something our world could always use more of.

There is also something powerful about the communal aspect of Passover. Families and friends gather around the table, often with multiple generations present. Stories are shared, questions are asked and traditions are upheld. In many ways, it reinforces the importance of connection, something that can easily be overlooked in the busyness of modern life.

Even for those who do not observe the holiday, the themes of Passover are universal. It represents the idea that people can overcome adversity and that faith and resilience can lead to something better. That freedom is both a gift and a responsibility.

As the seasons change and we move further into spring, Passover offers a moment to pause and reflect on where we have been and where we are going, to appreciate the freedoms we have and to recognize the work still left to be done.

In the end, Passover is not just about looking back. It is about carrying those lessons forward.

Assemblyman Karl Brabenec

NYS 98th District