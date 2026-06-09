Opinion: Prioritizing affordability at the end of the legislative session

PRIORITIZING AFFORDABILITY AT THE END OF THE LEGISLATIVE SESSION

Last week, the state assembly wrapped up its 2026 legislative session. Each year, from January through early June, legislators gather in Albany to represent their communities and address the challenges facing New Yorkers. This year, those challenges were impossible to ignore. Families across our state continue to struggle with rising costs at the grocery store and the gas pump, while homeowners are facing staggering increases in their utility bills. From the very beginning of the session, I made affordability my top priority and worked to deliver meaningful results for the Hudson Valley.

With utility costs continuing to climb, I was proud to support measures aimed at providing relief for ratepayers. These proposals would require utilities to operate under constrained budgets, tie executive compensation to customer affordability. Another major focus of mine was addressing skyrocketing auto insurance premiums. This session, we passed initiatives to crack down on insurance fraud, increase oversight of rate hikes and establish safeguards against excessive profits that drive up costs for consumers.

Supporting our schools remains one of the most important responsibilities we have as legislators. Achieving that support requires months of negotiations between the Assembly, Senate and governor. This year, those efforts resulted in a two-percent minimum increase in Foundation Aid for every school district across New York, double the amount originally proposed by the governor. These investments help districts cover essential operating costs while continuing to provide the programs and opportunities students depend on every day.

Representing the Hudson Valley in Albany is an honor that I never take for granted. As this year’s legislative session comes to a close, I want to thank everyone who took the time to share their concerns, offer their perspectives and stay engaged throughout the process. While the session may be over, my work on behalf of our community continues. I look forward to spending the months ahead meeting with residents, local leaders and businesses throughout the district and continuing to fight for the issues that matter most to the people I represent.

Karl Brabanec

Assemblyman, NYS 98th district