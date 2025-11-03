Opinion: Celebrate National Family Caregivers Month

November is National Family Caregivers Month, a time to recognize and say thank you to all of the family members and caregivers both state- and nation-wide who provide much-needed care for loved ones. Family caregivers often look after loved ones who struggle with chronic conditions, disabilities or other diseases that require assistance, and at times, they provide this care around the clock.

Observed each November, this appreciation month not only recognizes these selfless and dedicated members of the community, but it also represents a time to raise awareness about the challenges caregivers face, educate communities about the important role caregiving plays in helping those in need, provide support to families and individuals in caregiving situations and make resources and other support services more accessible.

National Family Caregivers Month began with the National Family Caregivers Association, also known as the Caregiver Action Network (CAN). For years, this non-profit organization has worked to improve the quality of life for family caregivers across the country. In 1994, CAN began promoting family caregiver appreciation on a national scale to reach more people. In 1997, former President Bill Clinton signed the first “National Family Caregivers Week” Presidential Proclamation, and in 2000, he expanded the observance to a full month when he signed Presidential Proclamation 7370 declaring November as National Family Caregivers Month. Since 2000, every U.S. president has issued a proclamation recognizing the month.

As November begins, I encourage everyone to take a moment to show appreciation for family caregivers across the state and country. Approximately 1 in 5 Americans - or about 63 million people - are family caregivers. Nearly every American knows a family caregiver or a person in a family caregiving situation, whether it is a family member, a friend or even a neighbor. This month, be sure to show your appreciation for these incredibly hardworking, kind-hearted members of our community.

Help raise awareness of National Family Caregivers Month and what it stands for. Start conversations with friends and family about checking in on or offering assistance to caregivers you know, and share resources and information for support services they can utilize. You can also show your support on social media or even by donating to organizations like CAN and others dedicated to supporting family caregivers and the loved ones they assist each day.

If you would like to donate to the Caregiver Action Network (CAN), log onto https://shorturl.at/RzDJL. If you wish to donate to Community Caregivers, Inc., log onto https://shorturl.at/Jujz6. To see a list of more non-profit organizations that provide support to caregivers, log onto https://shorturl.at/XRppO.

Karl Brabenec

NYS Assemblyman - 98th District