NAACP comments on shooting

The NAACP Middletown Branch is deeply disturbed and outraged by the recent incident in which a young Black man, a recent immigrant from West Africa and a member of the Middletown community, was allegedly shot in the back by John Reilly, Highway Superintendent for the Town of Chester.

According to police, the victim was working as a DoorDash delivery driver when he became lost and stopped at several houses to ask for directions. When he arrived at Reilly’s home, Reilly told him to leave his property, then shot the victim in the back as he attempted to leave in his vehicle.

Our first thoughts are with the victim, whose name has not been made public. We are relieved to learn that his injuries are not life-threatening, but understand that he may suffer lifelong consequences as a result. To the victim and his family we offer our prayers. Please know that you are not alone. You have a village, and we demand justice on your behalf.We do not know exactly what role race played in this incident, but we do know that too often young Black men are met with suspicion instead of welcome, and find themselves the victims of gun violence.

We thank the state police for their prompt arrest and call for a full and transparent investigation. On behalf of our community, we demand accountability. Let us be clear: the actions described by police are not self-defense. The victim posed no threat. He was simply trying to make a living as a delivery driver, got lost, and was seeking directions. When met with hostility instead of aid, he complied with Reilly’s instructions to leave. He was unarmed and in the act of leaving, but still Reilly shot him in the back. This was an act of aggression.

Let us also see this as a reminder that our nation’s failure to safely regulate firearms puts our lives in danger every day. In addition to being a government official, Reilly is a federally licensed firearms dealer. We hear often about so-called “responsible gun owners,” but this incident shows how quickly a responsible gun owner can become a dangerous threat to public safety. We are once again left asking: when is enough, enough? We must demand better; from our neighbors, our elected officials, our institutions, and from one another. Who wants to live in a community where asking for directions is a life threatening risk? It should not take another tragedy, another headline, or another body on the ground for our society to value the lives of Black men—immigrants or otherwise—as fully human and worthy of safety and dignity.

The NAACP Middletown Branch

Serving western Orange County