Make the library your ‘third place’

Are you familiar with the concept of a “third place” in sociology? The idea is that you live in a “first place” work in a “second place” while third places are just about any other type place an individual goes to without being forced. It’s generally thought that having a third place is one of the keys to happiness and the library is one of the most accessible ones out there. The library is one of the few places in the community that is open almost every day, doesn’t require anyone to buy things, where people can spend time around other people – even if they choose not to interact with them. In an age where so many people suffer from loneliness and feelings of isolation, it’s important to make sure everyone knows that the library welcomes everyone. Just being in a room with other readers or attending a performance with other members of the community can nourish the soul in a way that staying at home or watching Netflix never can.

The Goshen Public Library and Historical Society strives to be a welcoming place for everyone, and we aim to help foster connections in the community. Last year, the Department of Health and Human Services released a report entitled “Our Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation” which covers how prevalent loneliness and isolation are in American society and explains how the stress of this is causing serious health problems.

We’re trying to fight this by offering programs that encourage communication and connections. One such program is Speed Friending on August 22 at 5:30 p.m. Here, we’ll have people get to know each other through a series of icebreakers and low-key activities. If you’re looking to make friends in the area, this is a great chance! We have other group activities coming up like Video Game Club on August 17 at 2 p.m., Gentle Yoga on August 21 at 9:30 a.m., or our film screenings every third Thursday, and book clubs (we’ve just added a romance book club to the calendar). And for adults who have been participating in our summer reading, we’ll be having an after-hours pizza party to celebrate the end of Adult Summer Reading on August 16 at 6 p.m.

We can’t promise that you’ll make a new best friend at the library, but we hope to foster feelings of connection just from people who want to spend a little time in the same place as other members of the community. If you ever feel like you just want to get out of your home and go someplace: consider the library!

For a full listing of upcoming events at the library, visit goshenpubliclibrary.org and click on “Events Calendar.”

Goshen Public Library

Goshen